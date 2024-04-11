T'gana BJP president Kishan Reddy attacks AIMIM

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Thursday attacked AIMIM, alleging that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party which had supported the BRS earlier, has now taken the side of ruling Congress.

Advertisment

The AIMIM has two agendas of securing government support for its "criminal politics and secret businesses" and opposing the BJP, Kishan Reddy, also an Union Minister, alleged.

BRS, during its 10-year-rule, had supported the AIMIM for the sake of votes, he claimed.

Without naming AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, he said the AIMIM leader had earlier praised BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Advertisment

However, the AIMIM leader left Rao and started supporting Congress after the grand old party came to power, Kishan Reddy told reporters here.

He also alleged a clandestine electoral understanding of AIMIM with BRS in the past and now Congress in which they help AIMIM win by splitting anti-BJP votes.

The AIMIM has no answer when the BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha is exposing its "goondaism and rowdyism." "Majlis makes evil electoral understanding, with BRS in the past and now Congress, to create favourable conditions for victory of Majlis by ensuring that BJP does not benefit and splitting anti-Majlis votes," he said.

Polling in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections would be held on May 13. PTI SJR SJR SS