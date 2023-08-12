T'gana BJP prez Kishan Reddy slams BRS govt for not fulfilling poll promise of 2-bedroom houses for poor

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Saturday slammed the BRS government for allegedly not fulfilling its election promise of constructing double bedroom houses for poor.

As long as the BRS government remained in power, the poor in Telangana won't get houses under the housing scheme for poor, he said.

Addressing a 'Maha Dharna' organised by the BJP here to mount pressure on the state government for construction of double bedroom houses, he said the BRS (then TRS) had promised construction of houses before the 2014 elections.

However, the party is now saying that the government would provide funds if the poor wants to construct houses in their own plot, Reddy, who is Union Tourism Minister, charged.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his government are not sincere in providing houses to poor, he alleged.

The BRS government has laid foundation stones for housing in about 100 places in Hyderabad, but the government is now hiding those stone plaques in 'Pragati Bhavan', the CM's camp office-cum-official residence, for fear of public anger and the opposition, he said.

The KCR government needs to go if the poor in Telangana have to get housing, he said.

"As long as this Kalvkakunta family (of CM KCR) remains in power, the poor in Telangana won't get houses," Reddy said.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender and several other party leaders attended the protest. PTI SJR SJR SS