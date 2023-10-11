T'gana BJP to make efforts to provide 10 per cent reservation for tribals if it wins assembly polls: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI) The BJP would make efforts to provide a 10 per cent reservation for tribals as per their population if the party comes to power after the assembly elections to be held on November 30, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

He was speaking at Medaram in Mulugu district after offering prayers to the famous tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka.

Reddy, who is also union minister, visited the Sammakka-Sarakka temple in view of the recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a Central Tribal University in Telangana, to be named after the two tribal goddesses, at a cost of about Rs 900 crore.

Reddy said he prayed to the goddesses to bless PM Modi who is striving to make the country a 'vishwa guru'.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Assembly polls in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI SJR SJR KH