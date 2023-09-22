T'gana: BRS working president Rama Rao makes peace between MLA Rajaiah and party leader Srihari

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Ruling BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday made peace between sitting MLA T Rajaiah and party leader Kadiam Srihari over the ticket allotment for Station Ghanpur constituency in the coming assembly elections.

Rama Rao held a meeting with Rajaiah and Srihari, who had not been on the best of terms, in the presence of other party leaders.

The BRS sources quoted Rajaiah as saying after the meeting that he would support the candidature of Srihari from Station Ghanpur in the elections and work for the party's victory.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, assured that the party would take care of Rajaiah's future and ensure an appropriate position for him.

Srihari thanked Rajaiah for expressing support to him as per the party's decision, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the BJP suffered a setback in Hyderabad with its former party president in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) B Venkat Reddy quitting the party and joining the BRS.

Venkat Reddy's wife is the incumbent BJP corporator from Bagh Amberpet in the city. Venkat Reddy had a decades-old association with the BJP.

Venkat Reddy and his wife joined BRS in the presence of Rama Rao, party sources said.

Telangana goes to poll this year.

The BRS had announced candidates for 115 seats out of 119 assembly seats in Telangana. PTI SJR SJR KH