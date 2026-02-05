T'gana CEO urges pol parties to appoint BLAs ahead of SIR

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Telangana CEO C Sudharshan Reddy on Thursday urged political parties to appoint at least one Booth Level Agent (BLA) for every polling station ahead of the forthcoming SIR of electoral rolls.

He stressed that strong booth-level coordination would be central to the exercise.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties here, he said BLAs should preferably be drawn from the local area of the polling station and work in close coordination with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), a release from the CEO's office said.

He said each polling booth must have at least one appointed BLA to help ensure accuracy, transparency and timely resolution of issues during the revision of electoral rolls.

The Chief Electoral Officer informed the parties that the Special Intensive Revision is currently underway in 12 states and that the schedule for the remaining states, including Telangana, is expected to be announced during April–May 2026. PTI SJR SJR SA