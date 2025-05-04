T'gana Chief Secretary inspects key infra projects in Hyderabad, stresses timely completion

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Secretary (CS) K Ramakrishna Rao on Sunday inspected major infrastructure projects underway in the city.

According to an official release, the Chief Secretary’s visit is aimed at reviewing the progress of key initiatives that are central to the city’s urban transformation.

The inspection was a comprehensive assessment of the ongoing development works, ensuring that the projects are completed as planned and contributing significantly to the enhancement of the city’s urban infrastructure.

During the inspection, Rao directed the officials concerned to expedite the work for timely completion while ensuring the quality parameters of each work are strictly adhered to.

He inspected the foot over bridge being built at Banjara Hills which is nearing completition and took stock of the ongoing work there.

Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Secretary K Ilambarithi apprised the top official that 42 FOBs are functional in different parts of the city while the survey is being conducted for taking up construction of FOBs in other places as well.

Later, the Chief Secretary inspected the ongoing works of road widening from MG bus station to Chandrayanagutta for the extension of metro rail which is being taken up at a cost of Rs 2,741 crores.

Metro Rail officials informed him that the land acquisition process for road widening and dismantling of affected properties which were already acquired is under progress.

The Chief Secretary also inspected the conservation, restoration and repair works of the Khursheed Jah Devdi at Hussaini Alam, Charminar.

Ramakrishna Rao was accompanied by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director, Ashok Reddy and officials of various civic departments, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH