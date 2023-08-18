T'gana Chief Secy alerts Collectors over forecast of heavy rain in some districts

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Friday asked the Collectors of Adilabad, Nizamabad and other districts to be alert in view of the forecast of heavy rain.

She asked the concerned district Collectors to monitor the situation by setting up control rooms in Collectorates, an official release said.

The Met Centre of IMD here predicted heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad on Friday and Saturday. PTI SJR SJR ROH