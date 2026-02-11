T'gana civic polls: 73 pc voter turnout, polling peaceful

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Over 73 per cent of voters exercised their franchise on Wednesday in the municipal elections in Telangana which passed off peacefully barring minor skirmishes at a few places.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said 73.01 percentage of voting was recorded.

"The polling passed off peacefully", DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said.

The DGP, who monitored polling from here, said elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure that the process was smooth.

Minor skirmishes took place at Karimnagar, Sangareddy and some other places, police said.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse a group of BJP workers who allegedly tried to block the main road near bus stand area in Karimnagar protesting against alleged impersonation at a polling station.

The BJP workers held a dharna on the road causing traffic jam following which they were dispersed using "mild lathi charge", a police official said.

A few BJP workers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Congress leader and former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, argued with police at Sangareddy town alleging that bogus votes were being cast.

Jagga Reddy accused some police officials of helping bogus voters.

In Nizamabad, an FIR was registered against BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri for allegedly abusing and making provocative comments against police and going inside a polling booth despite being told not to do so.

Arvind, who went inside the polling booth, allegedly abused and threatened polling staff and policemen, a police release said.

The MP was booked under relevant sections of BNS and Telangana Municipalities Act.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote at his assembly constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad district, while Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar exercise his franchise in Karimnagar.

The elections were held on party basis in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The outcome is being seen as a test of popularity for ruling Congress and opposition BJP and BRS.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed confidence that the party would achieve a resounding win in the polls.

BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy hoped that the saffron party would get impressive results despite the alleged misuse of power and distribution of money by the ruling party.

Counting of votes would be taken up on February 13.

After its major success in the gram panchayat elections in December last year, the ruling Congress aims to consolidate its position as the dominant player in state politics by scoring emphatic wins in the urban local bodies.

Hoping to emerge as a credible alternative to both the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which earlier ruled the state for two terms, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign in municipal polls.

Having suffered setbacks in the 2023 assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS came up with a decent performance in the gram panchayat polls and is keen to make substantial gains in the municipal elections to reverse its fortunes in the state. PTI SJR VVK GDK SJR SA