T'gana CM accuses BJP, NDA govt of 'injustice' to southern states

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the NDA government at the Centre of doing "injustice" to southern states and alleged that the BJP treats them as "second grade citizens" in sanctioning Central funds and development projects.

Speaking to reporters here as the campaigning for the February 11 municipal elections concluded, Reddy also attacked BJP and BRS, alleging tacit understanding between the two parties.

Hitting out at BJP, he described AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi as a "lifeline" for the saffron party. BJP takes the name of Lord Ram but remembers Owaisi's name everyday, he charged.

"Injustice is happening to southern states whether it is Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka or Telangana. They are doing it intentionally. Any special package, they give to Bihar. In devolution, they are giving more to Bihar, UP and Madhya Pradesh. Every time, BJP's thinking is that southern part is second grade citizen," he said.

He said he had raised the issue earlier in NITI Aayog meeting.

Claiming that the "heartburn" allegedly caused to southern states would "burst" one day, he drew an analogy with the Telangana agitation in undivided Andhra Pradesh, triggered allegedly due to the raw deal meted out, that led to state formation.

It is a "sensitive" issue which can become big in the future, making it impossible for even Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control, he said.

Asked if he plans to take the issue forward, Reddy said he will have to consult other southern chief ministers before taking a final call.

He said Union Ministers visiting Telangana claim that the Centre provided lakhs of crores of rupees to the state but in reality it only gets 42 paise in return for every rupee it pays to the Centre.

He claimed that Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala get 16 paise, 26 paise,42 paise and 49 paise respectively from the Centre.

However, states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are getting Rs 6, Rs 2.09 and Rs 2.03, respectively for one rupee paid by them to Centre, he said.

When told about the reported comments of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the past that the state government does not spend all the funds in Hyderabad though the city contributes maximum revenue to the state exchequer, Reddy said devolution and special package by the Centre are different.

If the Centre approves Telangana's pending development projects such as metro rail expansion, Regional Ring Road and airports, it would lead to rise in state's revenue. The state would then pay more taxes to the Centre, he said.

He said states like Telangana which effectively implemented family planning should not be punished.

Training his guns on Union Ministers from Telangana G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Revanth Reddy asked if they ever raised their voice with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or NITI Aayog against the "injustice" to Telangana.

Alleging that the Centre has not sanctioned any special project using its discretion to Telangana, he said some development projects were diverted to states like Gujarat.

A semiconductor project was almost finalised for Hyderabad but "PM Modi sent it to Andhra Pradesh," he claimed.

Have Kishan Reddy and Sanjay Kumar got any special projects for Telangana, he asked.

Referring to the recent comments of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that Telangana government has not paid funds for land acquisition carried out in Maharashtra for an irrigation project, Revanth Reddy claimed that the remarks are insulting to Telangana.

He also alleged that BJP is trying to gain votes by showing AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi as an "evil".

Further, BJP is "begging" for votes in the name of religion, he charged.

Observing that BRS was in power from panchayat to parliament for 10 years even by poaching leaders from other parties, Revanth Reddy asked how can the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party now complain about the problems in urban local bodies.

BRS does not have the right to seek votes in the municipal elections and the party needs to be "washed with acid" as it is responsible for all the "rot in municipalities and the state", he said.

Claiming a clandestine understanding between BRS and BJP, he said the KCR-led party had supported the NDA government at the Centre on all bills as the BJP did not have majority in Rajya Sabha during 2014-2021.

"Why has the ED not arrested KTR (BRS leader K T Rama Rao)" in Formula E race case being investigated by the agency, Revanth Reddy asked.

Why the CBI was not investigating the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the previous BRS regime though the state government entrusted probe to the central agency, he asked. "Is it not quid pro quo," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government is implementing a slew of welfare and development programmes, including Arogya Sri health scheme, free travel for women in state-run buses, LPG cylinders for poor for Rs 500, distribution of PDS ration cards. PTI SJR SJR SA