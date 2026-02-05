T'gana CM accuses BJP of protecting BRS leaders over corruption in 'tacit' understanding

Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 5 (PTI) Accusing BRS and BJP of having a clandestine understanding, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that state leaders of the saffron party were taking 'protection money' from BRS to shield the latter from action on corruption.

Addressing a public meeting in this district after attending development programmes, he also alleged that BJP president Nitin Nabin who addressed a public meeting in Telangana on Wednesday did not announce any funds for the state.

Saying that BRS and BJP have an "adhesive bond", Reddy said CBI has not begun a probe into the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project though the state government passed a resolution in the legislative assembly six months ago handing over the investigation to it.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier described the Kaleshwaram project built during BRS regime as an 'ATM' for BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Why you have not filed case against them (BRS leaders). What is the secret behind this. I am asking BJP leaders," he said.

In the Formula E race case in which BRS Working President K T Rama Rao is facing allegations, a letter sent by state government to Centre seeking permission for taking action against an IAS officer as part of the probe has been pending for the last six months, Reddy said.

Alleging that the the understanding between BRS and BJP would continue in the Februray 11 municipal elections, he asked if it is not a fact that the two parties are trying to hurt the ruling Congress in Karimnagar municipal corporation.

If the BJP is sincere, CBI should arrest Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew T Harish Rao, who was irrigation minister in the previous BRS government, before February 11, Revanth Reddy challenged.

BJP should seek votes in Telangana only after Rama Rao is arrested, he said.

"I am asking (Telangana) BJP leaders. Your national president comes but does not announce any funds (to the state). You are protecting BRS leaders who indulged in corruption and taking protection money from them. You are collecting 'mamools' to save them. You are not taking steps for arresting them," he said.

Referring to Nabin's public meeting in Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Wednesday, the Chief Minister claimed that PM Modi in 2014 had promised to accord national status to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project but Nabin was silent on this.

The Centre has also not provided funds to other development projects, including expansion of metro rail, Musi river redevelopment and Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad, he said.

"BJP national president did not announce even one paisa during his visit," he said.

Reddy also attacked Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, for not attending assembly sessions regularly during the last two years despite drawing salary as MLA and Leader of Opposition.

Reddy announced that temples along the course of Godavari river would be developed ahead of 'Godavari Pushkaralu', where lakhs of devotees take holy dip in the river, next year. PTI SJR SJR SA