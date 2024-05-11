T'gana CM accuses NDA govt of discrimination against southern states

Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI) Intensifying his attack on the NDA government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy flagged the discrimination against southern states by the BJP and the intelligence failure to prevent the Pulwama incident.

Alleging that the BJP tries to gain political mileage in everything, he claimed why projects like bullet train, Sabarmati riverfront and GIFT City are given to Gujarat despite the state being well developed.

If funds are given to "backward states" like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh it can be understood, but the BJP-led government at the Centre showed discrimination even in approving sanctions for development projects, he alleged at a Meet-the-Press programme held here late on Friday night.

"Financial, (if funds are given) based on population, I will accept. Whereas in political representation, why have you not given president or vice-president post or important portfolios to the south?" he said.

"Where they have a problem, when we ask questions, they say 'Jai Sri Ram'. For everything, they have only one answer- Jai Sri Ram," he alleged.

He was asked for his analysis on the NDA government's performance on internal security and allegations that some northern states got more funds.

"For Modi, everything is politics, everything is about winning elections. So, Modi's thinking is not right for the country. So, the country needs to be without BJP, without Modi now," he said.

Accusing the NDA government of failure with regard to the Pulwama incident, he asked what the IB and intelligence network were doing.

"Modi ji tried to take political benefit from surgical strikes after the Pulwama incident. My question to Modi ji is, what are you doing? Why did Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB, RAW? It is your failure. Nobody knows if a surgical strike actually took place or not," he said.

Internal security is Congress' responsibility, he added. PTI SJR SJR SS