T''gana CM accuses union min Kishan Reddy of shielding KCR from action on corruption

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Stepping up his attack on BJP ahead of the February 11 municipal elections, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has become the "adopted son" of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to protect the latter from action on corruption.

Addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad after attending development programmes, he said Kishan Reddy is shielding Rao, also known as KCR, in the probe into alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during previous BRS regime.

Kishan Reddy had earlier stated that the Centre would arrest KCR in 48 hours if the investigation into Kaleshwaram project issue is handed over to CBI, he claimed.

KCR's son K T Rama Rao and "adopted son" Reddy " together are trying to save KCR from action on corruption," he said.

Attacking BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri, he said he often favoured arresting KCR.

However, there has been no progress though the state government passed a resolution in assembly and entrusted probe into Kaleshwaram project to the CBI, he said.

Referring to state BJP president N Ramchander Rao calling him "Revanth Uddin" for alleged appeasement politics, Revanth Reddy said he does not mind the sobriquet.

He said various castes and communities have affectionately called him with their caste names, including 'Revanth Yadav', 'Revanth Goud' and 'Sardar Revanth Singh', for the decisions taken by him for their welfare.

Asserting that his government is working to safeguard the four per cent reservation provided to Muslims, he said Congress has fulfilled the requirements of Muslims.

Congress has made a Muslim leader as President and seven Muslim leaders as chief ministers, he said.

His effort is to lead Telangana as the number one state in the country by taking along all castes and religions in the state, he added.

Alleging that the central NDA government has not given any funds to the state government's development projects, he said BJP does not have the right to seek votes in the municipal polls.

"Telangana people should bury BJP," he said.

Alleging a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP, he said the two parties are like "conjoined twins".

Voting for either of the two opposition parties is like throwing the vote into Musi river, he claimed.

Responding to Revanth Reddy's remarks that his government would safeguard four per cent Muslim quota, Kishan Reddy recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments that the Indian National Congress should rename itself as the Muslim League Congress.

"His (Modi) statement was based on the fact that the Congress Party’s appeasement politics and pandering to specific communities for vote bank politics made them more communal than Jinnah's Muslim League," Kishan Reddy said in a post on X. PTI SJR SJR SA