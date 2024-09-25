T'gana CM asks BC Commission to study steps for undertaking BC census

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged the state Backward Classes Commission to study the steps that need to be taken for conducting BC census in the state.

Reddy, who had a meeting with the Commission's Chairperson G Niranjan and its members, suggested that the modalities adopted in other states be studied "if necessary".

He favoured initiating the process of BC census soon and its early completion, according to an official release.

Reddy assured that the government would extend the necessary cooperation for completing the BC census (a poll promise of ruling Congress) as early as possible. PTI SJR SJR SA