T'gana CM asks officials to be vigilant following incessant rain in Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to prevent damages due to incessant rain in Hyderabad and several districts across the state.

The officials have been asked to take appropriate precautions as per the IMD forecast of heavy rain, a CMO release said Tuesday night.

The local Met centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in different districts from Tuesday 8:30 pm till 8:30 am on May 30.

It also warned that gusty wind (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts for the next three days starting Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Narayanpet district and few other places of the state on Tuesday, the weather office said.

Revanth Reddy directed officials of all the departments - Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), traffic and electricity -- to be available round-the-clock and work in coordination.

The civic authorities have been instructed to address water logging on the roads, traffic jams and power outages on a war footing.

Alternative measures should be taken to prevent the low-lying areas from getting flooded and people from being inconvenienced, the release said.

Appealing to people to be vigilant in the areas which are receiving heavy rain, the chief minister instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to review floods in the heavy rain-hit districts, including Greater Hyderabad, regularly.

