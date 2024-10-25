T'gana CM asks officials to prepare final draft of new sports policy by November end

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to prepare the final draft of the state's new sports policy by the end of November.

He suggested to the officials to conduct a detailed study and to seek the advice of experts and prominent sportspersons to come up with the best state sports policy in the country. He also told the officials to approach the Indian Olympic Association to host the National Games in Telangana in the next two years and to prepare a sports calendar related to national and international competitions.

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the sports policy, said the available sports resources be utilised efficiently.

He instructed that the existing stadiums and sports complexes be upgraded in tune with future requirements, an official release said.

The chief minister also asked officials to prepare the bill concerning the proposed Young India Sports University at a "fast pace".

The officials briefed the CM about the proposed Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU), Young India Sports Academy (YISA) and Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) which are covered in the proposed new sports policy.

The CM explained his observations and sports-related issues identified during his visit to the national Sports University in South Korea recently.

He also suggested studying the policy adopted by the University of Queensland in Australia which has been recognized as the best institution in the field of sports in the world, the release added. PTI SJR SJR SA