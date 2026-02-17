T'gana CM asks officials to study subsidies offered by different states to data centres

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to study the subsidies offered by different states in the country to data centres.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on the land and other requirements for companies who proposed setting up data centres in the state, said authorities should be liberal in providing compenstation to land owners whose lands are acquired.

He felt that the amount spent on land acquistion is insignificant for companies who make investments of thousands of crores, an official release said.

He instructed that land and other facilities sought by the companies be provided at the earliest. PTI SJR SJR KH