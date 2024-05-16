T'gana CM asks officials to take tough measures to prevent GST evasion

Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to take tough measures to prevent tax evasion as part of efforts to boost the state's revenue.

He held a meeting with ministers and officials on commercial taxes, stamps and registration, excise and other government departments which yield a major share of the state government's revenue.

He instructed officials to take measures to prevent GST evasion and to carry out field inspections and auditing effectively, an official release said.

He also directed officials not to spare those who evade payment of GST irrespective of their standing.

The CM, who expressed dissatisfaction over the revenue generated last year, asked the officials to review the revenues every month.

He told the officials to work as per a plan to reach the targets of revenue and to initiate necessary reforms in this regard.

Revanth Reddy enquired about the reasons for income not increasing as per target though there was a spurt in sales of liquor during the election season last fiscal.

He ordered that steps be initiated to prevent illegal transportation of liquor and tax evasion.

The CM also discussed the increasing land and property prices in Hyderabad as well as in other parts of the state.

The Chief Minister enquired about low revenues generated through property registrations though land prices increased. The officials brought to the notice of the CM about the missing link between the land’s market value and the actual prices during the sales, the release said.

The previous government has increased the land market value and registration charges in 2021. There is still a huge difference between the market value of land and the sale price in many places.

According to the rules, the market value of the land has to be revised every year.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to take steps to revise the prices of market value, it said.

He suggested studying the stamp duty being collected in other states and to take a call whether to increase the duty or to reduce it.

The CM also asked officials to ensure that there is no shortage of workforce in the Sub-Registrar offices in the state.

Revanth Reddy directed the officials to see that there is no shortage of sand for common man. The Mining officials have been asked to curb illegal transportation and leakages in the supply of sand, the release added. PTI SJR SJR SS