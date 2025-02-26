T'gana CM calls on PM Modi in Delhi, seeks Centre's nod for 2nd phase of Hyderabad metro project

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought approval for the expansion of Hyderabad metro rail project and funding for the Musi river redevelopment in the city, among others.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister told Modi that the previous government had failed to prioritise the expansion of the metro rail in Hyderabad during its 10-year tenure, an official release said.

Reddy briefed the PM on the proposed second phase of the metro rail project, which includes a 76.4 km stretch with five corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore and urged for the immediate approval of this ambitious project.

Since Telangana is a landlocked state, the CM requested Modi to sanction a Dry Port near the Regional Ring Road in Hyderabad to facilitate exports and imports of goods.

The CM also proposed a greenfield road along with a rail line to connect the Dry Port to a seaport.

Outlining the state government's plans for rejuvenation of Musi river in Hyderabad, Reddy urged Modi to extend Rs 20,000 crore financial assistance for the project.

The Musi project includes the development of Bapu Ghat, a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi in the city on the banks of Musi river, construction of 27 STPs (sewage treatment planta) and retaining walls and linking the Musi with Godavari river, it said.

Highlighting the ecosystem in the state, the Chief Minister requested Modi to sanction a 'India Semiconductor Mission project'.

Besdies, the CM appealed to Modi to approve the southern part of Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad and said 90 percent of the land acquisition has already been completed in the northern part.

The CM asserted that the RRR can be best utilised only if the RRR works in the southern and northern parts are completed simultaneously.

He also explained the proposal to develop a Regional Ring Rail project parallel to the RRR which would boost railway connectivity in Telangana and neighbouring states. PTI SJR SJR ROH