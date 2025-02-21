T'gana CM challenges BRS, BJP for debate on performance of his govt and Modi, KCR govts

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday challenged the BRS and BJP for a debate on the performance of his government in the last 14 months and that of PM Narendra Modi and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao between 2014-2024.

Addressing a public meeting in Narayanpet district after attending various development programmes, he said he is ready for a debate with Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar who are questioning his government's achievements.

The debate should be on the promises of Modi in 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the promises of Congress in the 2023 Telangana assembly polls, he said.

He alleged that Modi's promises, including "depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of poor by bringing back black money", doubling farmers' income and housing for poor by 2022, two crore jobs per year remained unfulfilled.

Businessmen who had black money and cheated banks had escaped to foreign countries but Modi has not brought black money back to the country, he said.

In a sharp attack on BRS, Revanth Reddy alleged that the regional party's president and former Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, did not stop neighbouring Andhra from diverting Krishna river waters, shared by the two states, to Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh.

KCR had invited the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to his official residence and treated him as his guest, he said.

"Your (KCR) sin has become a curse for us. When the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project is completed soon, 10 TMCs of water per day, that means 300 TMCs in a month, would be transferred. When the Andhra Pradesh government laid the foundation for this, was it not you Chandrasekhar Rao who appreciated it and wanted commissions from contractors," he alleged.

He also attacked KCR for not completing irrigation projects of Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar districts, including Palamuru, Kalvakurthy and Bheema projects, despite being in power for 10 years.

The Kaleshwaram project, built with Rs one lakh crore by the BRS regime had suffered damage, he said.

Revanth Reddy also challenged the BRS to contest the upcoming rural local body polls only in villages where the previous BRS government built double-bedroom houses under its housing scheme, while the Congress would only contest in those villages where houses under 'Indiramma' housing scheme were built by the previous Congress regimes.

He highlighted his government schemes, including free travel for women in state-run RTC buses, LPG cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity supply up to 200 units for poor and recruitment for 55,000 posts implemented since the last 14 months.

Among others, the Chief Minister launched the construction of houses under the Congress government's 'Indiramma Indlu' housing scheme.

Under the scheme, the government would extend financial assistance of Rs five lakh for the construction of each house. PTI SJR SJR ADB