T'gana CM condoles death of Veteran actor Dharmendra

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the film industry.

Dharmendra, 89, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai on Monday.

Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the passing of Dharmendra and conveyed his condolences to the actor's family members.

"The Chief Minister stated that the demise of Dharmendra ji, a legendary and iconic figure of Indian cinema, is deeply saddening. He noted that the loss of such a versatile and distinguished actor is an irreparable loss to the film industry," the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.

"Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of #Dharmendra ji’s family, his friends, and his countless admirers during this moment of great sorrow. #DharmendraDeol", it said.

Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharam Singh Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career, featuring in more than 300 films and headlining classics such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Satyakam", "Seeta Aur Geeta" and many others.

He was a member of the Lok Sabha from Bikaner in the 14th Lok Sabha, representing the BJP.