T'gana CM congratulates ISRO on successful launch of its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed happiness over ISRO's successful launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into black holes in space.

Launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on new year's day, the XPoSAT satellite is expected to help in the study of black holes and neutron stars.

An official release from the CMO said Reddy congratulated ISRO scientists for successfully launching the rocket.

He wished everyone who participated in the mission and extended new year greetings.

After the USA , India has become the second country to have an observatory satellite to study insights into celestial objects like black holes.

The chief minister said with the successful launch of PSLV-C58, ISRO has reached another peak and wished the scientists to achieve more successes in the future, the release added. PTI GDK KH