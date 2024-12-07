T’gana CM dares PM Modi to prove if any BJP-ruled state provided 55,000 jobs in first year of rule

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that any BJP-ruled states have provided 55,000 jobs in the first year itself of assuming power and said he would offer an apology in Delhi if proved.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Nalgonda, Reddy also criticised BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao as to why the opposition leader is not attending assembly sessions defying the people’s mandate.

"I am asking directly, Mr Modi. You were chief minister for 14 years in Gujarat and Prime Minister for 11 years. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan, whichever state BJP is in power, have they provided 55,000 jobs in the first year itself?” he questioned.

"Show me the account if you have given. I would come to Delhi and apologise at the heart of the city. Otherwise, I’ll give you the account. You appreciate the Telangana government," he said.

Advertisment

He also asked BJP national president J P Nadda not to talk in "disorderly manner" (about the Congress government).

Attacking the BRS supremo, Reddy said the damage done to Telangana was more during the previous ten years of KCR’s rule than when it was part of the united state.

Mocking at KCR, he said it is not fair to command authority when in power and "take rest at farmhouse" when out of power.

Advertisment

"It is now one year (of Congress rule in Telangana). Have you played your role as an opposition leader? Have you come to the Assembly? Have you spent your experience for the people of Telangana even for a single day? Please introspect Chandrashekhar Rao Garu," he advised.

Many irrigation projects that were initiated during former Chief Minister Y S Rajashekhar Reddy‘s regime were also not completed even during 10 years of BRS rule in Nalgonda district, he alleged. PTI GDK KH