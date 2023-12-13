T'gana CM decides to form committee to suggest guidelines to address land-related disputes

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday decided to constitute a committee to propose guidelines for finding solutions on a permanent basis to land-related disputes in the state.

Advertisment

Reddy held a meeting on the functioning of 'Dharani' integrated land records management system brought in by the previous BRS government and other issues related to lands.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other ministers and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said ministers, senior officials of revenue department, representatives of farmers and experts in laws related to lands would be members of the proposed committee, according to an official release.

Advertisment

The committee should make proposals in such a way that a permanent solution can be found to disputes related to lands, he said.

The CM directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to submit a detailed on the decisions taken since the launch of 'Dharani'.

As an opposition party, the Congress had sharply attacked the previous BRS government over the alleged irregularities and lapses in the 'Dharani'. PTI SJR SJR SS