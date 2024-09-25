T'gana CM directs constitution of Indiramma committees by Dussehra

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asked officials to form 'Indiramma committees' to oversee implementation of the the Congress government's 'Indiramma housing scheme' by Dussehra festival (in October).

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the 'Indiramma housing scheme', directed the modalities for constituting the committees at the village, ward, mandal/town and district level, be prepared in a couple of days.

While various states are getting lakhs of houses sanctioned under the PM Awas Yojana, Telangana is lagging behind, he said.

He instructed the officials to take steps for Telangana to get a major share when the Centre sanctions houses under the scheme next time, an official release said.

He also directed that the vacant houses built under the 'Rajiv Swagruha' scheme be auctioned as soon as possible.

He suggested allotting double bedroom houses (built during the previous BRS regime) to the eligible applicants. PTI SJR SA