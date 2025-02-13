T'gana CM directs officials to develop Hyderabad's 'core urban area' with global standards

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to draw up plans to develop the 'core urban area' inside Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road (ORR) on par with international standards.

He also instructed them to provide improved civic amenities to citizens.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials suggested that a drone survey already initiated as a pilot project, be conducted across the 'core urban area', an official release said Thursday night.

He instructed officials to collect complete details regarding houses in the city, the supply of drinking water and electricity, drainage systems and other infrastructure. This, he said will help ensure the provision of basic amenities and facilities without disruption.

He also suggested seeking assistance from Google if necessary to manage traffic in the city.

Reddy approved the construction of flyovers at seven high-traffic junctions and instructed officials to invite tenders soon for the project.

The chief minister also directed officials to formulate plans for the revival of certain lakes and the expansion of drainage systems in the city.

The state government designates the area inside the ORR as the 'core urban area' and plans to develop it into an urban agglomeration. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK KH