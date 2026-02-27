T'gana CM directs officials to focus on sanitation, food safety in city urban region

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to focus on sanitation, mosquito control and food safety in the Core Urban Region here.

At a review meeting with officials on improving civic amenities in the Core Urban Region, mainly comprising the state capital region, Reddy instructed officials to assign special numbers to all streetlights and link them to the government's central 'dashboard' for effective monitoring.

Stressing the need to prioritise food safety, he suggested that CCTV cameras in kitchens of hotels be integrated with the government's Command Control Centre, an official release said.

Reddy, who also holds Municipal Administration portfolio, asked officials to examine the feasibility of introducing a rating and certification system to hotels.

He also directed the officials to use advanced equipment to ensure fire safety and establish water harvesting wells at traffic junctions and others.

Reddy also proposed implementing a pilot project for establishing water harvesting wells. PTI SJR SJR ROH