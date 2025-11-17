T'gana CM directs officials to gather details on Saudi bus mishap involving Hyderabad residents

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to gather details about the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving some residents from the city.

The accident occurred when the bus was proceeding from Makkah to Madina in the Gulf nation, according to a CMO release.

Revanth Reddy asked Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, an official release said.

The government provided phone numbers of the Control Room set up in the Secretariat here to provide information to the families of those involved in the accident. They are +91 79979 59754 and +91 99129 19545.

Several Indians are feared dead in the road accident in Saudi Arabia's Madina.

The bus was carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims, according to the Indian mission in Jeddah.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Russia, expressed deep shock over the accident.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," he said.

The Chief Secretary tasked the state government's officials based in Delhi with finding out the number of Telangana residents affected.

