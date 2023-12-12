T'gana CM directs officials to prepare plans to develop area along Musi river in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to prepare plans to develop the area along the Musi river in Hyderabad as a tourism destination and a region of economic growth.

Reddy held a meeting on the Musi river front development corporation which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, several other legislators and senior officials, an official release said.

The CM instructed officials to prepare comprehensive plans to develop the area along the Musi river, which flows in the city, as a centre of economic growth that would attract tourists.

He suggested that bridges, commercial, shopping complexes, amusement parks, hawker zones and pathways be developed along the Musi river in Public-Private Partnership mode, it said.

Reddy directed that sewage treatment plants be set up at necessary places to reduce pollution and prevent dirty water flowing in the river.

He also suggested that, besides taking measures to see that treated water flows in the river, check dams be built to maintain appropriate water level in the river. PTI SJR SJR SS