T'gana CM directs officials to prepare proposals to impart education upto class 3 in Anganwadis

Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials concerned to draft proposals to provide education up to class 3 in Anganwadi centers along the lines of play schools.

Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the education officials, in which he told them to finalise a plan to recruit one additional teacher in the Anganwadi centres.

He said arrangements should be made to provide educational facilities to all students in their native villages, according to an official release.

He also instructed them to develop proposals to start 'semi-residential schools' parallel to the integrated residential schools. The idea is to provide education in 'semi-residential schools' from class four.

Transport facilities should be provided for students who study in 'semi-residential schools'.

The officials were also asked to elicit views of education experts and then piloted in one or two mandals in the state.

The CM asked officials to draw up plans to strengthen the education system in government schools and suggested utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, in addition to the government funds to improve facilities in state-run schools. PTI SJR SJR ROH