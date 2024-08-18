T'gana CM invites Kshatriya entrepreneurs to invest in proposed 'future city' on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Appreciating the contribution of the Kshatriya community of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad's development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged the businessmen of the community to invest in the 'future city' being planned to be developed by the state government on city outskirts.

Speaking at a felicitation meeting organised for him by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti here Sunday evening, he invited the Kshatriya entrepreneurs to invest in the 'future city' and become partners in the state's progress.

Revanth Reddy also assured to provide land for constructing a 'Kshatriya Bhavan' here for the benefit of the community.

Praising the role of Karnataka Minister N Bose Raju in bringing the Congress to power in Telangana as an AICC functionary, he said the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had made Bose Raju a minister as a party loyalist at a time when the CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar had submitted lists of names for inclusion in the cabinet.

Similarly, incumbent Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Raju, who was also present, became a minister in view of his loyalty to the party (BJP) and hard work, he said.

This shows that hard work and commitment to the party would be rewarded, he said.

Revanth Reddy also assured Kshatriya community members of opportunities in the Congress.