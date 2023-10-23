T'gana CM KCR offers prayers on the occasion of Dasara festival

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members on Monday performed special puja at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's camp office-cum-official residence here, on the occasion of Dasara.

Rao and his family members offered prayers at Goddess Nalla Pochamma temple in Pragati Bhavan amid the chanting of hymns by Vedic scholars.

CM's wife Shobhamma, son and minister K T Rama Rao, daughter-in-law Shailima and grandson Himanshu were present, an official release said.

CM KCR participated in 'Shami Puja', 'Vahana Puja', 'Ayudha Puja' and 'Ashirvachanam', it said.

The CM, who greeted the officials and staff of Pragati Bhavan, prayed to the goddess to bless all Telangana people with happiness and prosperity, the release said.

The priests presented 'Sharada Navaratrotsava Prasadam' brought from Sringeri Peetham, Karnataka to the CM and his wife, the release added. PTI SJ SJR ANE