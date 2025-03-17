T'gana CM launches 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' scheme for self-employment

Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to the youth from SC, ST, BC and minority communities to help them take up self-employment.

The 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' scheme has been launched with a budget of Rs 6,000 crores.

The scheme would be extended to five lakh beneficiaries and their list would be announced on June 2, the state formation day.

The beneficiaries would get financial aid ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs four lakh. PTI SJR SJR ROH