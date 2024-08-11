T'gana CM-led team on US visit secures over Rs 31,500 crore investment plans, leaves for South Korea

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his team concluded their business tour of the United States on a high note, securing over Rs 31,500 crore investment plans that will bring over 30,750 jobs new jobs in the state.

The delegation comprising IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, during over 50 business meetings and three roundtable conferences in New York, Washington DC, Dallas and California, concluded19 investment deals/ MOUs, totalling an investment of Rs 31,500 crore and 30,750 new jobs for Telangana, an official release said on Sunday.

The delegation pitched Hyderabad and Telangana as investment destination to business heads and investors across different sectors and closed new and expansion deals in IT, GCC, Life Sciences, Pharma, Data Centres, AI, among others, it said.

The delegation got massive reiteration and support for various major initiatives including creation of a Future City, AI City, rejuvenation of Musi river, the release said.

The delegation led by Revanth Reddy also engaged with Apple, Google, Stanford University, the release said.

"The trip opened a myriad of areas for accelerated partnerships, setting new horizons and showcasing our wealth of potential for newer opportunities. From our plans in AI to building the Future City, corporations, startups, business leaders, tech and business associations and influencers have agreed to take our breathtaking vision to more people," Revanth Reddy said, before leaving for South Korea. PTI VVK GDK VVK SS