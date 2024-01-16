T'gana CM meets WEF president, other dignitaries at Davos

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met World Economic Forum president Borge Brende, NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh and other dignitaries during his ongoing visit to the WEF meeting at Davos.

Reddy discussed with the WEF president how governments, businesses and others can work together to improve human conditions for a better life, the CMO said on 'X'.

"Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula met with @wef President Mr. @borgebrende at #Davos, Switzerland today on the sidelines of #WEF2024," the CMO said.

"The two leaders discussed how governments, businesses and other stakeholders can work together to improve human conditions for a better and prosperous life and make the planet more sustainable," it said.

The chief minister also met Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Hassen.

Reddy is leading a Telangana delegation to WEF 2024 and meeting business and government leaders to attract investments into the state.

He also met NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh on Monday and discussed the way forward for focus on skill development in the state.

State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present during the meeting.

"Chief Minister Sri @Revanth_Anumula on Monday met with @nasscom President Ms. @debjani_ghosh_ at #Davos2024," the CMO said.

"The two, along with @Min_SridharBabu and officials of #Telangana delegation, have discussed the way forward for renewed focus on skill development in the State. Deliberated on making college students of Telangana State, both from Engineering and Degree courses, more value-driven and employable," it said. PTI SJR SJR KH