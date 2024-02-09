T'gana CM, ministers hail Bharat Ratna award for Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Hailing the announcement of the Bharat Ratna award for former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said it is a matter of pride for all the countrymen.

Speaking in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, he recalled the stellar contributions made by Rao to the nation and conveyed his greetings to the late Congress leader's family members and admirers.

Recalling that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had cooperated in the election of Rao as prime minister and in running the government, Reddy praised Rao's key role in the liberation of erstwhile Hyderabad state under Nizam's rule and his later yeoman service to the nation.

"This is a matter of pride for all of us. Through this House, I convey my appreciation to him and his family," the chief minister said.

He expressed happiness over former Prime Minister Charan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan also getting the Bharat Ratna award.

Several Telangana ministers, including D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, also welcomed the Bharat Ratna award to Narasimha Rao.

Sridhar Babu now represents Manthani assembly constituency, which was represented by Rao earlier.

Congress is proud that one of its past leaders has got the highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna, Babu said.

"He (Narasimha Rao) deserves (Bharat Ratna). He brought economic reforms which paved the way for today's India," he said.

Rao, who served as the prime minister from 1991 to 1996, was born at Laknepalli village in Warangal district of Telangana in 1921.

Rao, who served as the prime minister from 1991 to 1996, was born at Laknepalli village in Warangal district of Telangana in 1921.

He was the first prime minister from South India, and was responsible, along with then finance minister Manmohan Singh, for the globalisation and liberalisation policies that lay the path for India to become one of the top five economies in the world.