T'gana CM orders energy reforms, establishment of new DISCOM

Hyderabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to implement reforms in the state's energy sector.

During a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and the officials of energy department, he ordered the establishment of a new DISCOM (power distribution company), an official release said.

He said the existing schemes of free power supply to agriculture, free power up to 200 units to poor and government schools and colleges be brought under the purview of the proposed new DISCOM.

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) and the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDLC) are the main DISCOMS in the state at present.

The CM asked the officials to take steps to reduce the burden of loans on the DISCOMs. The loans borrowed at a high interest rate of 10 per cent caused an adverse impact on the DISCOMs, he said.

He also directed officials to introduce solar power in government schools, colleges and offices. Solar plants be set up on all government offices, he said. PTI SJR SJR ROH