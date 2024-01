Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Reddy visited Bapu Ghat, a memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation on the banks of the Musi river here where Gandhiji's ashes were immersed, and paid floral tributes.

The chief minister was accompanied by ruling Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumar, DGP Ravi Gupta and other officials. PTI SJR SJR KH