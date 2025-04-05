T’gana CM receives proposal for eco park by shifting UoH; students say 'diversionary tactic'

Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Amidst a raging political row over 400 acres of land in the Kancha Gachibowli village adjacent to the University of Hyderabad campus, officials on Saturday said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has received a proposal to develop an eco park, spanning 2,000 acres and featuring the world’s tallest watchtower.

The proposal suggested the inclusion of the UoH land in the 2,000-acre eco park project and the relocation of the varsity. Though there is no official word about the proposal's fate, students dismissed the idea as a mere 'diversion tactic' by the state government to shift focus from the ongoing issue regarding the 400-acre land.

When contacted, a senior official of the university refused to comment on the eco park proposal, saying that the issue is in court and there is no official communication from the state government.

The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by UoH Students' Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court.

The agitating students claim that the 400 acres stretch belongs to the varsity while the state government asserts that the land is under its possession and allocated nearly equivalent space to the UoH near it in lieu of the Kancha Gachibowli land long ago.

"Some individuals proposed the CM to develop the world’s largest eco park, with the tallest watchtower, creating much needed lung space for the city. However, there is no decision taken yet on the issue. The government is trying to mislead the public," sources close to the government told PTI.

The eco park development includes relocating the UoH to some other place where the state government would allot land and funds for the construction of the varsity.

"We are fighting vehemently to reclaim the 400 acres of land. All these proposals by the government are aimed at diverting attention from the present issue. We will not allow the relocation of our university at any cost," said UoH Students' Union president Umesh Ambedkar.

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to constitute a committee of ministers to hold consultations with the University of Hyderabad executive committee, civil society groups, students and other stakeholders to "resolve" and give a way forward in the issue of the 400 acres land parcel next to the university.

The Cyberabad Police on Friday imposed restrictions till April 16 on the entry of people into the area of 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here, citing prevailing law and order situation and to prevent any disturbance of public tranquility. PTI GDK KH