Telangana CM Revanth Reddy condoles Fali Nariman's death

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday condoled the demise of legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman.

Reddy recalled the contributions of Fali Nariman and said he was a distinguished constitutional lawyer.

He conveyed his sympathies to the members of the bereaved family, a CMO release said.

Fali Nariman died in New Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 95.

He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman was enrolled as an advocate at the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was designated a senior advocate in 1961.