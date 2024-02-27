T'gana CM Revanth Reddy dares BRS leader Rama Rao to win single seat in LS polls

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday challenged BRS Working President K T Rama Rao to win at least a single seat out of the 17 in the state in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a public meeting organised at Chevella near here, he took a dig at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for making his daughter Kavitha MLC soon after she lost in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and another relative as vice chairman of state planning board.

Rao, also known as KCR, did not bother about providing jobs to unemployed youth who belong to poor and backward sections of society, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy claimed that his government has handed over appointment letters to 25,000 youth and is going to recruit another six to seven thousand people on March 2.

The Congress government would soon issue notification for recruitment of teachers under DSC (District Selection Committee) system, he added.

Reacting to the reported comments of Rama Rao that Congress would not have won even 30 seats had Revanth Reddy been announced as CM candidate, Reddy said he rose through the ranks, and he does not owe his position to his family.

"I am challenging KTR (Rama Rao)... If you have guts, win at least one seat in Telangana in the coming Parliamentary elections. Either you or your father come, our activists will take care," he said.

Training his guns on the BJP, the CM said the saffron party had failed to deliver on its promise of two crore jobs every year and doubling farmers' income.

"BJP says make Modi Prime Minister. Has he not been the Prime Minister? Is he Chief Minister? He has been Prime Minister since the last 10 years? Then, why he did not do? Two crore jobs every year means, 20 crore jobs should have been given by now," Reddy said.

He also alleged that there was a tacit understanding between BJP and BRS.

Recalling PM Modi's comments that Chandrasekhar Rao had sought his blessings to pass on the mantle to his son Rama Rao, Revanth Reddy wondered why Rao wanted Modi's blessings if there was no tacit understanding between the two parties.

Revanth Reddy also alleged misuse of central agencies such as CBI and ED by the NDA government at the Centre.

He also said 'Indiramma committees' would be appointed in villages for taking the welfare schemes to the poor. PTI SJR SJR ROH