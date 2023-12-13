T'gana CM Revanth Reddy expresses serious concern over security breach in LS

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Expressing serious concern over the security breach in Lok Sabha, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

"The security breach in Parliament is of serious concern. It is not just an assault on Parliament House but also on our democratic values," Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter).

"I urge the Speaker @ombirlakota ji to conduct a thorough investigation and take stringent action against the perpetrators of this act," Reddy, who was a Lok Sabha member before the assuming the office of Chief Minister, said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House. PTI SJR SJR SS