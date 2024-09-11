T'gana CM Revanth Reddy leaves for Delhi, to meet Union Ministers to seek funds for flood relief

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday left for Delhi and is expected to meet Union Ministers to seek funds for carrying out flood relief works and also AICC leaders.

Reddy is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek the Centre's assistance in the wake of recent heavy rains and flood, official source said.

A Central team on Wednesday began its visit to the state to assess the damage caused by the heavy rains and flood earlier this month.

Twenty-nine people lost their lives in the heavy rainfall and floods. The state government has put the losses at Rs 5,438 crore as per preliminary estimates.

Meanwhile, Reddy is also expected to meet AICC leaders in Delhi to discuss party issues amid speculation that cabinet expansion is likely to figure in the talks.

The AICC has recently appointed MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president. PTI SJR SJR SS