T'gana CM Revanth Reddy pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of party affairs in the state Deepa Dasmunsi and other leaders on Tuesday paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on the former Prime Minister's death anniversary.

Advertisment

Revanth Reddy, who is also the president of the Congress in Telangana, and Deepa Dasmunshi paid floral tributes at a statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Somajiguda here.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan here, the Congress headquarters in Telangana.

India's prime minister between 1984 and 1989, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE cadres at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991 during an election campaign. PTI SJR SJR SS