T’gana CM Revanth Reddy says more govt jobs to be filled soon

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government will take up recruitment to more government jobs in the coming days, and appealed to the unemployed youth not to fall prey to false propaganda by the opposition parties.

Speaking after distributing appointment letters to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-3 selected candidates here, he accused the BRS of "deceiving" the unemployed youth during its 10 year rule in the state.

“KCR (former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) focused more on his political career, family and party interests only. The previous rulers considered family as the first priority, the party as the second, and third one was their political career. The BRS rulers neglected filling of the government jobs," Reddy said.

He claimed that the unemployed youth "revolted" against the BRS government for not providing jobs and elected the Congress government. After coming to power in 2023, the TGPSC was revamped by appointing persons with good track record as the Commission members, he added.

Group 1,2, and 3 posts were filled in a transparent manner against all odds including challenging petitions on the notifications by the opposition parties in the courts.

Reddy further alleged the BRS government had also failed to conduct the competitive exams by leaking the exam papers. “We revived the TGPSC after studying the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) and filled nearly 70,000 jobs in just two years.” Reddy said that he is aware of the concerns of the unemployed youth in Osmania University and Ashok Nagar junction here. “The government will fill vacancies by issuing job notifications”, he said. The Chief Minister also warned of action against the government employees who were not taking care of their parents. “10 to 15 per cent of the salary will be debited in the parents accounts directly if they were neglected by the employees. Those who do not take proper care of their parents are not human beings,” Reddy said.

Underscoring the importance of providing quality education, quality food, and skills development, Reddy said due to lack of skills, students were unable to compete at the international level. "Skills are very important in education and we are already working towards skill development." Reiterating that the government targets to achieve a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, the CM said the role of the government employees was also crucial.