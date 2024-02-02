T'gana CM Revanth Reddy sounds LS poll bugle with rally, pitches for Rahul Gandhi as PM

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Alleging that the BRS candidates, if elected to the Lok Sabha, would only play second fiddle to the BJP and that the saffron party indulges in communal politics, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister to ensure a pro-poor government in the country.

Reddy, who sounded the bugle for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls at a rally at Indervelly in Adilabad district, also said AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be invited to launch the Congress party's poll guarantee of supplying LPG cylinder to Rs 500.

The meeting would be attended by one lakh women.

He announced that 15,000 posts of constable would be filled up in 15 days, while the promise of providing free electricity to poor up to 200 units would also be launched soon.

Reddy, who made a sharp attack on the BRS and its president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, said there are only two major political groupings in the country - the NDA led by BJP and the INDIA bloc.

Rao, also known as KCR, would not be allowed into the INDIA bloc, he said. Even if the BRS wins a few MP seats, Rao would make them play second fiddle to the BJP, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy also claimed that PM Modi has not fulfilled promises like depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor, housing for all, creation of two crore jobs every year and doubling farmers income.

The BJP seeks votes in the name of religion and it is only the Congress that can provide a pro-poor government in the country, he said.

Recalling the "sacrifices of former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for the country", he said Rahul Gandhi, who took out a 'padayatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, should become the Prime Minister.

Hitting out at the BRS, he alleged that BRS leaders only looted the state during the previous BRS regime and put a debt burden of Rs seven lakh crore on the state.

Chandrasekhar Rao made his daughter K Kavitha MLC when she lost the 2019 Lok Sabha poll but did not provide jobs to the unemployed women.

Some people stated that KCR would become Chief Minister again and that the Congress government would collapse, he said people would not spare those who think of destabilising the government, he said.

KCR would not become the Chief Minister again, he claimed. Referring to a so-called religious guru who purchased an island, Reddy said KCR has to announce himself as "king" by purchasing an island in a similar fashion.

The BRS government did not carry out repairs to irrigation projects like Kadem in Adilabad and failed in carrying out development activities in Adilabad district, he added.

Reddy chose to address the rally at Indervelly as he held his first public meeting at the same place after becoming PCC president three years ago.

The CM attended development programmes and offered prayers at the Keslapur Nagoba temple during his visit. PTI SJR SJR SS