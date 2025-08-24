T'gana CM Revanth Reddy, Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes to CPI veteran Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among those who paid tributes to CPI veteran Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who died here.

The departed leader's mortal remains were kept at the Maqdoom Bhavan, where Naidu, Revanth Reddy, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and other leaders paid homage on Sunday.

Sudhakar Reddy (83), a former MP, died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Sudhakar Reddy, who was elected to the Lok Sabha twice, had served as the general secretary of CPI during 2012-19.

The Telangana CM on Saturday directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to issue orders to perform the last rites of Sudhakar Reddy with state honours.

His body would be handed over to the state-run Gandhi Medical College in the city on Sunday evening to be used for research by the medical students. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH