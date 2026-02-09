T'gana CM 'shamelessly' indulging in appeasement politics for sake of votes: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is "shamelessly" seeking to appease minorities by describing himself as "Revanth Khan".

Speaking at a roadshow at Ramagundam, about 220 kms from Hyderabad, as part of the BJP's campaign for the February 11 municipal elections, Kishan Reddy recalled the chief minister's controversial comments in the past that "Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress".

"The CM is saying my name is not Revanth Reddy, but Revanth Khan. We can see how shamelessly he is speaking for the sake of votes," he said.

The union minister's comments are a reference to the CM's remarks that various castes and communities have affectionately called him with their caste names, including 'Revanth Yadav', 'Revanth Goud' and 'Sardar Revanth Singh' for the decisions taken by him for their welfare.

Kishan Reddy said the BRS in the past and Congress now are at the beck and call of AIMIM (for electoral benefits).

He also alleged that the Congress and BRS have weakened the state-run Singareni Collieries by using the state-run miner for their political purposes.

The Telangana government owes Rs 51,000 crore, which is the "sin" of the BRS and Congress, he said.

The NDA government at the Centre has set up a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam and the BJP would get more central funds to the town, he added.

Seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities in Telangana will go to polls on February 11. PTI SJR SJR KH