T'gana CM, TDP chief & Cong leaders condole demise of Oommen Chandy

Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy and several Congress leaders on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Rao recalled Chandy's simple life and his services as a political leader, an official release said.

The departed leader won the hearts of people of Kerala, he said.

Naidu, who expressed grief over the passing away of Chandy, tweeted: "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the Former Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Oomen Chandy. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and followers".

Revanth Reddy, a Lok Sabha member, said Chandy's demise is a great loss to the people of Kerala and Congress.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah and other Congress leaders also condoled the death of Chandy.

The senior Congress leader, who served as the Chief Minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79. PTI SJR SJR KH