T'gana CM to attend Cong rally on 'vote chori' in Delhi on Sunday

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend a rally over alleged "vote theft" issue, to be organised by the Congress in Delhi on Sunday.

Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would travel together to the National Capital from here, official sources said.

Rahul Gandhi, who landed here Saturday afternoon, attended Lionel Messi's programme at the RGI Stadium here as part of his GOAT India Tour, along with the Chief Minister.

The Congress will step up its campaign over the "vote chori" issue with a rally at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday and seek to put the government and the Election Commission in the dock for "colluding" to allegedly rig elections. PTI SJR SJR ROH