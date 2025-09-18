T'gana CM to meet WEF CEO, executives of top cos in Delhi on Friday

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would meet Borge Brende, President and CEO of World Economic Forum, and also senior executives of top companies, including Godrej, Amazon and Uber, in Delhi on Friday.

Reddy would meet Philip D Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, United States of America, and will have a special meeting with Brende.

He will address the 12th Annual Forum, Public Affairs Forum of India and will have separate meetings with the executives of Godrej, Amazon, Carlsberg, Carlyle and Uber on investment opportunities in Telangana, an official release said here.

Reddy reached the national capital Thursday evening, official sources said. PTI SJR SJR SA